Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, opened strongly despite global market uncertainty, which is expected to keep volatility elevated. The 30-share BSE Sensex surged 1000.90 points, or 1.21 per cent, to start the session at 83,436.89, while the Nifty added 308.70 points to open at 25,658.35. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 82,435.99 and the Nifty 50 at 25,349.65. The broader indices traded in green in the opening session. While the BSE Midcap Select Index was up by 152.43 points, the BSE Smallcap Select Index added 43.30 points or 0.48 per cent, to trade in the green at 9,109.18.

From the Sensex pack, Infosys, Indigo, TCS, Bajaj Finance and ICICI Bank were the gainers, with Infosys leading the pack by gaining 3.25 per cent in the early trade. On the other hand, Power Grid, M&M, NTPC, Tata Steel and Hindustan Unilever were among the losers, with Power Grid falling 2.15 per cent.

In early trade, market breadth was positive, with 1,651 stocks advancing against 825 stocks declining on the NSE. 496 stocks remained unchanged.

What did Gift Nifty indicate?

Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a strong start today, opening up 277.5 points to 25,773.50, compared to the previous close of 25,496. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) remained buyers on Friday, i.e. on November 20, with equity purchases of Rs 5,672.99 crore. However, Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) remained sellers, offloading equities worth Rs 2,760.12 crore.

"The market outlook turns positive for 25th November, with Gift Nifty signalling a strong gap-up start after the recent sharp correction. However, the previous session’s heavy selling and bearish candle formation warrant caution against aggressive buying at higher levels. A sustained recovery will depend on Nifty reclaiming key resistance zones, while renewed banking participation could help restore confidence and support market stability," said Sachin Gupta, VP – Technical Research, Choice Broking.

Asian Markets Today

Asian equities fell after a decline in US technology stocks reignited concerns about the sustainability of the artificial intelligence-driven rally. Japan's Nikkei 225 was down 1,769.63 points, or 3.02 per cent, to 56,875 at the time of writing. However, Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 34.35 points or 0.15 per cent. South Korea's Kospi dropped 284.87 points or 5.75 per cent. Shanghai's SSE Composite index fell 35.71 points, or 1.01 per cent.

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