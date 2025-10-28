236% return in 3 years: Stock gains as company plans expansion in telecom sector According to BSE Analytics, the stock has yielded a positive return of 298.17 per cent in five years and 236.48 per cent in three years.

Mumbai:

Shares of Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Ltd, an AI and cybersecurity company, gained on Tuesday, October 28, 2025, as the company informed exchanges that it has entered into a Master Services Agreement (MSA) with Orange Business Services India Technology Private Limited to expand into the telecommunications sector. The stock started the trading session in the green at Rs 23.99 against the previous close of Rs 23.59 on the BSE. Despite the market sell-off, the stock rose further to hit a high of Rs 24, up 1.73 per cent from the previous close. Last seen, the scrip was trading at Rs 23.86 with a gain of 1.14 per cent. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 1,040.97 crore.

The 52-week high of the stock is Rs 79.9,5 and the 52-week low is Rs 14.95.

The stock's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is 25.41. For the uninitiated, a level above 70 is considered overbought or overvalued, and below 30 is defined as oversold or undervalued.

Share Price History

According to BSE Analytics, the stock has yielded returns of 298.17 per cent over five years and 236.48 per cent over three years. However, the stock has corrected 42 per cent in two years and 64 per cent in one year.

On a year-to-date basis, the stock has dipped 51.27 per cent as compared to a positive return of 7.56 per cent by the benchmark index.

Empanelled as BSNL's 5G FWA System Integrator

Meanwhile, the company said that it has been empanelled by Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) as a 5G FWA (5G Fixed Wireless Access) System Integrator for Andhra Pradesh. According to the information shared, this empanelment is valid for a period of five years.

"Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Limited has been officially empanelled as a National Level System Integrator for the establishment and maintenance of customer private networks within the BSNL AP Telecom Circle. This empanelment is valid for a period of five years, effective from 08-08-2025 to 07-08-2030, and is subject to the terms and conditions outlined in the EOI for empanelment," the company said in an exchange filing.

