23% YTD return: Logistics stock jumps over 4% as markets bounce back amid positive global cues

Mumbai:

Shares of Sindhu Trade Links Ltd, a smallcap company in the logistics sector with a market capitalisation of Rs 3,760.76 crore, witnessed a strong rise on Thursday as markets bounced back amid positive global cues, after facing heavy losses in the past few trading sessions due to the conflict in West Asia. The counter started the trading session in the green at Rs 24.17 against the previous close of Rs 23.30. Last seen, the stock was trading at Rs 24.39 on the BSE, up 4.68 per cent or Rs 1.09. On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the stock was trading at Rs 24.41, up 4.32 per cent or Rs 1.01. In between, the stock touched intraday highs and lows of Rs 24.51 and Rs 23.97, respectively.

Long-term returns remain strong

According to BSE Analytics, the stock has delivered a massive 934 per cent return to investors over the past five years. The stock of this logistics sector company has gained 23 per cent year-to-date (YTD) so far in 2026.

However, in the short term, the stock has seen some decline. It has fallen 3 per cent in the past week and 2 per cent over the past month. On a yearly basis, the stock has gained 73 per cent over the last year.

RSI Indicates Neutral Momentum

The stock's 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) stands at 47.26. For the uninitiated, a level above 70 is considered overbought or overvalued, while a level below 30 is considered oversold or undervalued.

Meanwhile, the BSE has placed the stock under the Short Term Additional Surveillance Measure Stage 1 (ST ASM-1) framework.

According to its quarterly results for Q3FY26, the company reported net sales of Rs 119 crore and a net profit of Rs 14 crore. For the first nine months of FY26 (April–December), the company reported total net sales of Rs 408 crore and a net profit of Rs 44 crore. For the full fiscal year FY25, the company reported net sales of Rs 1,731.10 crore, marking a 3 per cent year-on-year.

ALSO READ | HDFC Bank customers alert: UPI-based ATM withdrawal rules set to be changed from April 2026 - Details

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)