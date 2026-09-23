23 September, 2026 Stock Market Updates: Sensex gains over 100 points, Nifty above 23,350 amid positive cues

Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, started the trading session in the green amid positive global cues as investor attention turns toward the scheduled talks between Presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping. While the 30-share BSE Sensex gained 119.24 points or 0.16 per cent to start the session at 74,648.32, the Nifty added 23.15 points to open at 23,352.15. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 74,529.08 and the Nifty 50 at 23,329. Similarly, the broader indices traded in the green in the early trading session. While the BSE Midcap Select Index was up by 30.16 points, the BSE Smallcap Select Index added 17.07 points or 0.19 per cent, to trade in the green at 9,212.19.

From the Sensex pack, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Tata Steel, UltraTech Cement and L&T were the gainers, with Bajaj Finance leading the pack by gaining 1.17 per cent in the early trade. Meanwhile, TCS, Infosys, M&M, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank were among the losers, with TCS falling 0.60 per cent.

In early trade, market breadth was positive, with 2,096 stocks advancing against 569 stocks declining on the NSE. 118 stocks remained unchanged.

"The near-term setup remains under pressure, with repeated supply at higher levels limiting the recovery in both indices. Weak momentum readings suggest that downside risks remain, although the prevailing oversold conditions could still trigger short-lived rebounds. Market direction is likely to remain sensitive to support-zone behaviour, while any sustained recovery would require stronger participation from buyers," said Hitesh Tailor, Technical Research Analyst at Choice Broking Private Limited.

What did Gift Nifty indicate?

Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a negative start today as it opened with a drop of 72.5 points at 23,327.50, compared to the previous close of 23,400. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) remained sellers on Tuesday and offloaded equities worth Rs 3,809.99 crore on September 22, 2026. However, Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) remained buyers and bought equities worth Rs 4,120.07crore.

Asian Markets Today

Asian stocks mirrored Wall Street, which ended mixed, with technology stocks supporting the Nasdaq while the Dow closed lower. Hong Kong's Hang Seng was down by 201.75 points or 0.81 per cent. South Korea's Kospi was up by 33.10 points or 0.47 per cent, and Shanghai's SSE Composite index was down by 14.05 points or 0.36 per cent.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)