Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, opened higher despite weak global cues as Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) remained persistent buyers. While the 30-share BSE Sensex gained 502.26 points or 0.59 per cent to start the session at 84,421.97, the Nifty added 128.55 points to open at 25,929.15. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 83,919.71 and the Nifty 50 at 25,800.60. The broader indices traded in green in the opening session. While the BSE Midcap Select Index was up by 55.26 points, the BSE Smallcap Select Index added 4.34 points or 0.04 per cent, to trade in the green at 9,130.38.

From the Sensex pack, Maruti, Infosys, Power Grid, TCS and HDFC Bank were the gainers, with Maruti leading the pack by gaining 1.89 per cent in the early trade. On the other hand, Tata Steel, Bajaj Finance, Eternal, and ICICI Bank were among the losers, with Tata Steel falling 1.66 per cent.

In early trade, market breadth was negative, with 1,889 stocks declining against 1,202 stocks advancing on the NSE. 144 stocks remained unchanged.

What did Gift Nifty indicate?

Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a strong start today as it opened with a gain of 456.5 points at 26,202, compared to the previous close of 25,745.50. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) remained buyers on Friday, i.e. on November 20, with equity purchases of Rs 10,308.42 crore. However, Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) remained sellers, offloading equities worth Rs 4,859.80 crore.

"The market enters the week with a strong positive undertone, supported by a firm Gift Nifty, consecutive FII buying and fresh record highs in Bank Nifty. The sharp rally has strengthened the bullish structure, although elevated RSI levels warrant caution against chasing prices higher. Sustaining momentum will depend on continued banking participation and the ability of Nifty to extend its breakout above 26,000," said Hitesh Tailor, Technical Research Analyst at Choice Broking.

Asian Markets Today

Asian equities traded lower and remained under pressure after last week’s sharp sell-off in technology and semiconductor stocks. Japan's Nikkei 225 was down 3,007.56 points, or 5.33 per cent, to 56,436.65 at the time of writing. However, Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 144.80 points or 0.65 per cent. South Korea's Kospi dropped 177.40 points or 3.64 per cent. Shanghai's SSE Composite index was down 33.88 points or 0.96 per cent.

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