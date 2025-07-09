221% Return In 2 Years: This infra company approves allotment of 42.12 lakh equity shares, check price The Mumbai-based company recently secured an order worth Rs 23 crore from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

Infra-to-energy player Hazoor Multi Projects Ltd has informed exchanges that its fundraising committee has considered and approved the allotment of 42,12,000 equity shares consequent to the conversion of 4,21,200 warrants of the company. These warrants were issued for Rs 300 each after adjusting the number of shares, paid-up capital per share and premium per share post-subdivision.

The conversion was done upon receiving the remaining sum of RS 94,770,000 at the rate of Rs 225 per warrant (i.e., 75 per cent of the issue price per warrant). Among the allottees are Donald Ventures Private Limited, Viney Equity Market LLP and Nextra Enterprises.

Post this conversation of warrants/allotment of equity share, the issued and paid-up capital of the company stands increased to Rs 22,91,73,410 equity shares of Re 1 each. "The new equity shares so allotted, shall rank pari-passu with the existing equity shares of the Company," the filing reads.

The company also stated that 83,78,500 warrants are outstanding for conversion.

Rs 23 crore Project From NHAI

Recently, the company secured an order worth Rs 23 crore from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

The project has been secured through e-tender process.

"Letter of Award (LOA) has been received from NHAI for acting as user fee collection agency at Shrishikalan Fee Plaza at km 193 for rehabilitation and upgradation from km 178.00 to km 215.00 (Kabarai-Banda Section) of NH-76 to 2 lane with paved shoulder on EPC mode in the state of Uttar Pradesh," the company said in a filing.

The value of the awarded project is Rs 22.995 crore.

Share Price Today

The stock started today's session at Rs 44.40 against the previous close of Rs 44.02. While it touched a high of Rs 44.90, the scrip touched the intraday low of Rs 42.90.

According to BSE Analytics, the company has given a return of 221 per cent in two years and 1,279 per cent in three years. However, it has corrected 17.65 per cent so far this year.

