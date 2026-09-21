21 September, 2026 Stock Market Updates: Sensex adds 240 points, Nifty holds 23,300, UltraTech top gainer

Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, started the trading session in the green amid positive global cues as crude slid to USD 102 per barrel amid increased oil flow through the Strait of Hormuz. While the 30-share BSE Sensex gained 240.22 points or 0.32 per cent to start the session at 74,535.18, the Nifty added 16.20 points to open at 23,330.20. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 74,294.96 and the Nifty 50 at 23,346.40. Similarly, the broader indices traded in the green in the early trading session. While the BSE Midcap Select Index was up by 9.32 points, the BSE Smallcap Select Index added 1.01 points or 0.01 per cent, to trade in the green at 9,083.7.

From the Sensex pack, UltraTech Cement, Asian Paints, Trent, Titan, and Bajaj Finance were the gainers, with UltraTech leading the pack by gaining 3.11 per cent in the early trade. Meanwhile, Power Grid, Infosys, Bharti Airtel, Maruti, and TCS were among the losers, with Power Grid falling 0.89 per cent.

In early trade, market breadth was positive, with 1,940 stocks advancing against 501 stocks declining on the NSE. 113 stocks remained unchanged.

What did Gift Nifty indicate?

Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a flat to negative start today as it opened with a drop of 31 points at 23,330, compared to the previous close of 23,361. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) turned buyers on Friday, buying equities worth Rs 599.54 crore on September 17, 2026. Similarly, Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) remained buyers, buying equities worth Rs 1,019.69 crore.

"The macro backdrop will remain in focus this week, with flash manufacturing and services PMI readings from India and major global economies offering fresh clues on the strength of economic activity amid elevated energy costs. Investors will also track comments from Federal Reserve officials for signals on the path of U.S. interest rates. A hawkish tone could lift the dollar and Treasury yields, potentially weighing on foreign flows into Indian equities, while softer commentary could ease pressure on emerging-market assets," said Hariselvan Radhakrishnan, Founder & CEO of HST Wealth.

Asian Markets Today

Asian stocks traded higher, supported by gains in semiconductor stocks as persistent demand from artificial intelligence-driven applications continued to boost sentiment. Japan's Nikkei 225 was up by 882.70 points, or 1.36 per cent, to 65,018.95 at the time of writing the report. Similarly, Hong Kong's Hang Seng was up by 123.22 points or 0.50 per cent. South Korea's Kospi was up by 124.78or 1.81 per cent and Shanghai's SSE Composite index was up by 21.50 points or 0.55 per cent.