2083% return in 2 years: This automobile company announces date for its AGM, shares in focus - Check details

Mumbai:

Shares of automobile company Eraaya Lifespaces were in focus in today's trading session as the company has announced the date for its annual general meeting (AGM). The company has also announced the appointment of Gagan Sethi back to Ebix as CEO of the Technologies Vertical and Group CIO. The stock started the trading session in green at Rs 47.29 on the BSE against the previous close of Rs 45.15 on the BSE. However, the stock dipped to end the trading session at Rs 44.84, representing a dip of 0.69 per cent. During the day, it touched a low of Rs 43.01.

Share Price History

Shares of the company have delivered a 5800 per cent return in five years and 2076.70 per cent in two years. However, it has corrected 64.68 per cent in one year and 61.28 per cent on a year-to-date basis.

Company Announces AGM Date

The company has set September 30 as the date for its 59th Annual General Meeting (AGM) for the financial year 2024-25, the company said in an exchange filing on September 8.

Stock Market Today

Meanwhile, benchmark Sensex rose by 314 points and Nifty closed above 24,800 on Tuesday following a rebound in IT shares and hopes of a rate cut by the US Federal Reserve later this month.

Rising for the second day in a row, the 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 314.02 points or 0.39 per cent to settle at 81,101.32. During the day, it surged 394.07 points or 0.48 per cent to 81,181.37.

The 50-share NSE Nifty rose by 95.45 points or 0.39 per cent to 24,868.60, registering its fifth day of gain.

From the Sensex firms, Infosys jumped 5.03 per cent after India's second-largest IT services company said its board will consider a proposal for buyback of equity shares on September 11.

