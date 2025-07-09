207% return in 5 years: This LIC-backed NBFC stock surges over 12% even as market trades flat - Check details
207% return in 5 years: This LIC-backed NBFC stock surges over 12% even as market trades flat - Check details
207% return in 5 years: This LIC-backed NBFC stock surges over 12% even as market trades flat - Check details
Published: , Updated:
Mumbai:
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Business and Markets Section
Advertisement
Advertisement
Top News
-
Vadodara: Nine dead as 45-year-old Gambhira bridge collapses, vehicles plunge into river | Video
-
Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad slaps canteen staffer over stale food, faces backlash | Watch video
-
MNS workers vandalise Tondgaon toll plaza in Maharashtra's Washim, video of attack goes viral
-
Rishabh Yadav, Jyothi Surekha create world record at Archery World Cup in Madrid
Advertisement
Advertisement