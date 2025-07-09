207% return in 5 years: This LIC-backed NBFC stock surges over 12% even as market trades flat - Check details 207% return in 5 years: This LIC-backed NBFC stock surges over 12% even as market trades flat - Check details

Mumbai: 207% return in 5 years: This LIC-backed NBFC stock surges over 12% even as market trades flat - Check details