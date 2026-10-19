19 October, 2026 Stock Market Updates: Sensex opens in green, Nifty flat, Axis Bank drops over 3%

Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, started the session in green even as global cues remain challenging. The 30-share BSE Sensex gained 120.03 points, or 0.16 per cent, to open at 74,849.30, while the Nifty added 4.70 points to open at 23,150.85. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 74,729.27 and the Nifty 50 at 23,146.15. Similarly, the broader indices traded in green in the opening session. The BSE Midcap Select Index added 7.21 points, while the BSE Smallcap Select Index gained 14.05 points, or 0.16 per cent, to trade in the green at 8,877.

From the Sensex pack, Adani Ports, L&T, TCS, UltraTech Cement and ICICI Bank were the gainers, with Adani Ports leading the pack, up 0.83 per cent in the early trade. Meanwhile, Axis Bank, Infosys, Bajaj Finserv, and Hindustan Unilever were among the losers, with Axis Bank falling 3.35 per cent.

In early trade, market breadth was negative, with 1,405 stocks declining against 990 stocks advancing on the NSE. 209 stocks remained unchanged.

What did Gift Nifty indicate?

Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a positive start today, opening with a gain of 80 points at 23,174.50, compared to the previous close of 23,094.50. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) turned buyers on Friday, buying equities worth Rs 1,165.92 crore on October 16, 2026. However, Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) turned sellers and offloaded equities worth Rs 3,661.28 crore.

"Technically, the Nifty faces immediate resistance at 23,150. A sustained move above this level can extend the recovery toward 23,300–23,500, while 23,000 and 22,800 are the key supports. Bank Nifty must clear 56,000 to confirm that the recovery is broadening beyond IT. A positive reaction to private-bank earnings could help the market absorb weak global cues and move above 23,150," said Hariselvan Radhakrishnan, Founder & CEO of HST Wealth.

Asian Markets Today

Asian stocks slipped amid concerns over heavy AI investment spending and geopolitical tensions, as crude oil prices are adding to uncertainty over the broader market outlook. Japan's Nikkei 225 was down 479.29 points, or 0.73 per cent, to 64,845 at the time of writing. However, Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 124.11 points or 0.51 per cent. South Korea's Kospi added 25.57 or 0.45 per cent. Shanghai's SSE Composite index was up by 5.92 points or 0.16 per cent.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)