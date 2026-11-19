Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, opened mixed amid weak global cues as investors assess the sustainability of recent gains and monitor institutional flows. The 30-share BSE Sensex gained 42.35 points, or 0.05 per cent, to start the session at 82,074.16, while the Nifty shed 41.15 points to open at 25,186.80. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 82,031.81 and the Nifty 50 at 25,227.95. The broader indices traded in red in the opening session. While the BSE Midcap Select Index fell 68.63 points, the BSE Smallcap Select Index fell 7.85 points, or 0.09 per cent, to trade in the green at 82,074.16.

From the Sensex pack, Maruti, Indigo, M&M, Hindustan Unilever and BEL were the gainers, with Maruti leading the pack, up 2.79 per cent in the early trade. Meanwhile, Infosys, HCL Tech, Eternal, Tech Mahindra, and TCS were among the losers, with Infosys down 2.98 per cent.

In early trade, market breadth was negative, with 1,892 stocks declining against 787 stocks advancing on the NSE. 91 stocks remained unchanged.

What did Gift Nifty indicate?

Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a mildly negative start today, opening down 13 points to 25,209, compared to the previous close of 25,222. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) remained buyers on Wednesday, i.e. on November 18, with equity purchases of Rs 5,866.78 crore. However, Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) remained sellers, offloading equities worth Rs 3,159.90 crore.

"The near-term outlook remains cautiously constructive, supported by sustained FII buying and the broader upward trend in both indices. However, a softer Gift Nifty indication and recent profit booking suggest a measured start, with consolidation likely around key technical levels. Banking strength and the ability of Nifty to defend its immediate support zone will be important in determining the next directional move," said Hitesh Tailor, Technical Research Analyst at Choice Broking.