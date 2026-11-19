Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, opened mixed amid weak global cues as investors assess the sustainability of recent gains and monitor institutional flows. The 30-share BSE Sensex gained 42.35 points, or 0.05 per cent, to start the session at 82,074.16, while the Nifty shed 41.15 points to open at 25,186.80. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 82,031.81 and the Nifty 50 at 25,227.95. The broader indices traded in red in the opening session. While the BSE Midcap Select Index fell 68.63 points, the BSE Smallcap Select Index fell 7.85 points, or 0.09 per cent, to trade in the green at 82,074.16.
From the Sensex pack, Maruti, Indigo, M&M, Hindustan Unilever and BEL were the gainers, with Maruti leading the pack, up 2.79 per cent in the early trade. Meanwhile, Infosys, HCL Tech, Eternal, Tech Mahindra, and TCS were among the losers, with Infosys down 2.98 per cent.
In early trade, market breadth was negative, with 1,892 stocks declining against 787 stocks advancing on the NSE. 91 stocks remained unchanged.
Asian Markets Today
Asian shares traded lower on Thursday after a fifth straight drop for the S&P 500 dragged Wall Street to its longest losing streak since June. Japan's Nikkei 225 was up 323.72 points, or 0.55 per cent, to 59,348 at the time of writing. However, Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 457.75 points or 2 per cent. South Korea's Kospi added 10.17 points or 0.20 per cent. Shanghai's SSE Composite index fell 15.84 points, or 0.44 per cent.
ALSO READ: