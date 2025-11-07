1700% return in 5 years: NSE-listed stock ends volatile session in green - Check details On an annual basis, the stock has declined by more than 27 per cent over the last year. However, this stock has given investors a return of 1746 per cent in the last five years.

Shares of One Point One Solution ended the volatile session in the green on Friday, November 7, 2205. This comes after the company announced that it has established its wholly-owned subsidiary, “One Point One Solutions MENA Holdings Ltd.”, at the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), UAE. The new entity will be incorporated as a 100 per cent subsidiary of One Point One Solutions Ltd. According to the filing, the move will help the company expand its presence in the global market.

Its purpose will be to manage, monitor, and invest in the company's other subsidiaries and related entities.

Share Price Today

The stock started the trading session flat at Rs 48.76 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). During the day, the stock touched a high of Rs 51.85 and a low of Rs 48.50. The counter ended the trading session at Rs 50.80, a gain of 4.18 per cent or Rs 2.04. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 1,335.64 crore.

The 52-week high of the stock is Rs 69.99, and the 52-week low is Rs 41.01.

Over 1700% return in 5 years

This stock has declined by more than 11 per cent in the last six months. On an annual basis, the stock has declined by more than 27 per cent over the last year. However, this stock has given investors a return of 1746 per cent in the last five years.

Stock Market Today

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended lower on Friday as relentless foreign fund outflows and weak trends in global markets hit investors' sentiment.

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 94.73 points, or 0.11 per cent, to settle at 83,216.28. During the day, it tanked 640.06 points, or 0.76 per cent to 82,670.95.

The 50-share NSE Nifty dipped 17.40 points, or 0.07 per cent, to 25,492.30.

From the Sensex firms, Bharti Airtel tumbled 4.46 per cent after Singtel announced that it sold about 0.8 per cent of its stake in the firm for Rs 10,353 crore (SGD 1.5 billion).

