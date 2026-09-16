16 September, 2026 Stock Market Updates: Sensex, Nifty open in green amid mixed global cues, Paytm jumps 7%

Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, started the trading session in the green amid mixed global cues as all eyes now turn to the US Federal Reserve, which concludes its two-day policy meeting later today. While the 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 245.49 points or 0.33 per cent to start the session at 74,249.31, the Nifty opened with a gain of 83 points at 23,201.60. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 74,003.82 and the Nifty 50 at 23,398.10. Similarly, the broader indices traded in the green in the early trading session. While the BSE Midcap Select Index was up by 28.79 points, the BSE Smallcap Select Index gained 0.67 points or 0.01 per cent, to trade in the green at 8,967.73.

From the Sensex pack, Kotak Bank, TCS, Tech Mahindra, BEL and Andani Ports were the gainers, with Kotak Bank leading the pack by gaining 1.32 per cent in the early trade. Meanwhile, Maruti, NTPC, HDFC Bank, Asian Paints, and Bajaj Finance were among the losers, with Maruti falling 0.31 per cent. Meanwhile, Paytm shares surged over 7 per cent after the government introduced a 0.4 per cent fee on UPI payments of more than Rs 2,000 made to merchants from October 15.

In early trade, market breadth was positive, with 1,397 stocks advancing against 1,122 stocks declining on the NSE. 125 stocks remained unchanged.

What did Gift Nifty indicate?

Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a flat to positive start today as it opened with a gain of 9.5 points at 23,212, compared to the previous close of 23,202.50. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) remained net sellers for the fifth consecutive session on Tuesday and sold equities worth Rs 2,977.86 crore on September 15, 2026. However, Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) remained buyers, buying equities worth Rs 2,686.05 crore.

"On the domestic front, sentiment remains fragile after a prolonged stretch of selling pressure, with FIIs continuing to be net sellers in the cash segment over the past several sessions. Until there is greater clarity on the oil-driven inflation trajectory and today’s Fed decision, the bias for Indian equities is likely to remain cautious. Any relief will largely depend on crude prices stabilising and tensions in West Asia showing signs of de-escalation," said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money.

Asian Markets Today

Asian shares edged higher even as US stocks slipped on Tuesday after oil prices and the bond market increased pressure on Wall Street. Japan's Nikkei 225 was up by 240.90 points, or 0.38 per cent, to 63,725 at the time of writing the report. Similarly, Hong Kong's Hang Seng was up by 8.76 points or 0.04 per cent. South Korea's Kospi was up by 59.03 points or 0.89 per cent, and Shanghai's SSE Composite index was up by 22.20 points or 0.57 per cent.

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