145% return in 3 months: Stock hits upper circuit even as markets remain volatile, what's fuelling the rally?

Mumbai:

Shares of Indiabulls Ltd, which is in real estate and financial services, jumped 5 per cent to hit the upper circuit today, even as benchmark indices remained volatile. Sensex and Nifty drifted lower in early deals, but later bounced back to trade higher. The stock opened in the green at Rs 24.33, up from the previous close of Rs 24.02, on the BSE. It surged further to hit an intraday high of Rs 25.22 and got locked in the upper circuit. This is just 1.11 per cent away from the 52-week high of Rs 25.5, hit on June 10, 2026. The 52-week low of the counter is Rs 8.93. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 5,862.09 crore. The scrip outperformed the sector by 3.76 per cent today and has seen firm buying for the last five days, rising 7.27 per cent in this period.

According to BSE Analytics, the counter has yielded a strong 145 per cent over three months, compared with a 0.52 per cent gain in the benchmark index.

What's fuelling the stock?

Indiabulls Limited has been back in the spotlight ever since the competition of a large corporate restructuring exercise. This happened after a composite scheme was approved by the National Company Law Tribunal in August 2025. The scheme consolidated 17 group entities into one listed company, which was renamed Indiabulls Limited. This restructuring not only simplified the complex structure but also marked Sameer Gehlaut's return as the key promoter.

As a result, the stake of the promoter group increased from 27.46 per cent before the merger to 32.89 per cent after completion of allotments in November 2025. Promoter ownership is expected to rise to nearly 45 per cent after the full conversion of the recently announced warrant issue.

Company turns profitable

The company's revenue increased to Rs 880.78 crore in fiscal year 2026, a 63 per cent increase from Rs 539.95 crore in the previous fiscal year. Most importantly, the company reported a net profit of Rs 346.13 crore, compared to a loss of Rs 272.73 crore a year earlier.

The company's performance remained strong in the March quarter as well. In Q4 FY26, the company reported a profit of Rs 194.26 crore, compared to a loss of Rs 164.17 crore in the same quarter last year.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)