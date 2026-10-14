14 October, 2026 Stock Market Updates: Sensex flat, Nifty holds 22,700 as rally in IT stocks continues

Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, started the session flat after Tuesday’s sharp, IT-led rebound. The 30-share BSE Sensex gained 15.98 points, or 0.02 per cent, to start the session at 73,049.76, while the Nifty dropped 6.20 points to open at 22,715.75. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 73,033.78 and the Nifty 50 at 22,721.95. Similarly, the broader indices traded mixed in the opening session. While the BSE Midcap Select Index added 31.48 points, the BSE Smallcap Select Index shed 0.43 points or 0.07 per cent, to trade in the red at 9,078.31.

From the Sensex pack, TCS, HCL Tech, Infosys, Tech Mahindra and BEL were the gainers, with TCS leading the pack by gaining 1.81 per cent in the early trade. On the other hand, Power Grid, L&T, Eternal, Titan, and Bajaj Finance were among the losers, with Power Grid falling 0.92 per cent.

In early trade, market breadth was negative, with 1,529 stocks declining against 1,088 stocks advancing on the NSE. 131 stocks remained unchanged.

What did Gift Nifty indicate?

Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a negative start today, opening down 113.5 points to 22,737, compared to the previous close of 22,850.50. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) remained sellers on Tuesday and offloaded equities worth Rs 1,305.13 crore on October 13, 2026. However, Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) remained buyers, buying equities worth Rs 2,439.24 crore.

"The near-term outlook remains constructive but vulnerable to volatility, with the previous session’s strong recovery improving market sentiment. However, Gift Nifty’s weak indication and persistent FII selling could temper early optimism. Domestic institutional buying remains supportive, while the market’s ability to defend recent gains and absorb supply at higher levels will be key to maintaining the recovery. Intermittent profit booking may keep the session uneven," said Hitesh Tailor, Technical Research Analyst at Choice Broking Private Limited.

Asian Markets Today

Asian shares inched higher after two sessions of losses even as US stocks edged back from their record. Japan's Nikkei 225 was up 528.48 points, or 0.78 per cent, to 68,306 at the time of writing. Similarly, Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 10.78 points or 0.04 per cent. South Korea's Kospi added 73.18 points or 1.11 per cent. Shanghai's SSE Composite index rose 0.27 points, or 0.01 per cent.