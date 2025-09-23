1361% return in 5 years: This logistics stock surges 17% amid market sell-off - Do you own? According to BSE Analytics, the stock has delivered a 1361.11 per cent return in five years and 128 per cent in three years. In one year, the stock has corrected 19.31 per cent.

Shares of homegrown logistics company Tiger Logistics surged over 17 per cent even as the broader stock markets witnessed a mild dip. Benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, slipped into the negative territory after rising in early trade. They fell by over 0.3 per cent each, reflecting a cautious sentiment among investors. The counter started the trading session with a minor gain at Rs 46.73 on the BSE. However, it soon gained momentum and surged to touch the intraday high of Rs 54.40, representing a 17.47 per cent gain from the previous close of Rs 46.31. Last seen, the stock was trading at Rs 52.50 with an increase of 13.37 per cent. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 550 crore. In between, the stock touched a low of Rs 46.37.

Meanwhile, the BSE has placed the stock under the Short Term Additional Surveillance Measure Stage 1 (ST ASM-1) framework.

The stock has gained after two days of consecutive fall. Technically, the scrip trades higher than the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day and 100-day moving averages but lower than the 200-day moving averages. The stock has been highly volatile today, with an intraday volatility of 7.96 per cent.

Share Price History

According to BSE Analytics, the stock has delivered a 1361.11 per cent return in five years and 128 per cent in three years. In one year, the stock has corrected 19.31 per cent. On a year-to-date basis, it has dipped 25.12 per cent, as against the positive return of 4.69 per cent by the benchmark index.

Q4 profit grows to Rs 6.44 crore

Earlier, the company posted 59.9 per cent growth in net profit at Rs 6.44 crore for March quarter FY25, driven by higher revenue. It had posted a net profit of Rs 4.

02 crore in January-March FY24, the company said in an exchange filing.

The company's revenue rose 23.5 per cent to Rs 114.50 crore in the last quarter of FY25 from Rs 92.71 crore in Q4 FY24.

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)