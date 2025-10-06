132% return in 1 year: Company plans expansion in FMCG, power and energy sector - Check share price This increase in authorised share capital will provide the company with greater financial capacity to raise further investment, expand, and undertake new projects.

Mumbai:

Excel Realty N Infra, formerly known as Excel Infoways Limited, has made some major changes to its Memorandum of Association (MOA). The company has also informed exchanges that it has received official approval from the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA). These amendments were passed by the company's shareholders at the EGM held on September 11 and were subsequently registered by the MCA on October 1, 2025. Authorised Share Capital The company's first major amendment involves increasing its authorized share capital. Before the amendments, this amount was Rs 150 crore, divided into 150 crore equity shares of Rs 1 each. This has now been increased to Rs 500 crore, divided into 500 crore equity shares of Rs 1 each. This proposal was passed through an Ordinary Resolution. This increase will provide the company with greater financial capacity to raise further investment, expand, and undertake new projects. Expansion Into FMCG, Power Sector The company has also added some points in the clause III of the Memorandum of Association of Company. The main object of these clause is to carry on the business in the FMCG (Fast Moving Consumer Goods), power, and energy sectors. With this, the company will now be able to manufacture, package, and distribute food and agriculture-based products in the FMCG sector. In the power and energy sector, the company will now be able to develop, construct, and consult on power and energy projects, including engineering services, project execution, electrical power system development, and energy distribution network deployment. Meanwhile, shares of the company are trading lower by over than 1.5 per cent today. However, the stock has delivered multi-bagger returns of over 132 per cent in one year. On a year-to-date basis, the stock has delivered 37.60 per cent return. In five years, the counter has delivered a return of 2357 per cent to its investors.

