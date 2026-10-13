13 October, 2026 Stock Market Updates: Sensex, Nifty flat amid weak global cues, IT shares in action

Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, started the session flat amid weak global cues, even as the rupee rose 62 paise to 95.16 against the US dollar in early trade. The 30-share BSE Sensex gained 27.05 points, or 0.04 per cent, to start the session at 72,771.32, while the Nifty gained 0.80 points to open at 22,364.15. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 71,924.68 and the Nifty 50 at 22,363.35. Similarly, the broader indices traded in green in the opening session. While the BSE Midcap Select Index added 21.89 points, the BSE Smallcap Select Index gained 6.14 points or 0.07 per cent, to trade in the green at 9,108.39.

From the Sensex pack, HCL Tech, TCS, Infosys, Tech Mahindra and HDFC Bank were the gainers, with HCL Tech leading the pack by gaining 4.26 per cent in the early trade. On the other hand, Power Grid, NTPC, Titan, Kotak Bank, and Axis Bank were among the losers, with Power Grid falling nearly 1.26 per cent.

What did Gift Nifty indicate?

Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a cautiously positive start today, opening with a gain of 32 points to 22,402.50, up from the previous close of 22,370.50. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) remained sellers on Monday and offloaded equities worth Rs 1,708.48 crore on October 12, 2026. However, Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) remained buyers, buying equities worth Rs 3,045.02 crore.

"Overall, the market may attempt a recovery at the opening, but sustaining higher levels could remain challenging amid external uncertainties and elevated domestic inflation. Continued DII support may help absorb selling pressure, while traders will watch price action around key technical levels and the initial earnings reactions for clearer directional cues," said Sachin Gupta, VP – Technical Research at Choice Broking.

Asian Markets Today

Asian shares declined on a sell-off of chip shares after Wall Street ended mixed, although the market remained near its all-time high. Japan's Nikkei 225 was down by 1,520.92 points, or 2.20 per cent, to 67,502 at the time of writing the report. Similarly, Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 124.20 points or 0.51 per cent. South Korea's Kospi fell 412.46 points or 6.46 per cent. Shanghai's SSE Composite index fell 10.08 points, or 0.27 per cent.

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