13 August, 2026 Stock Market Updates: Sensex opens in green, Nifty flat at 24,431.60

Mumbai:

Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, started the trading session on a cautious note amid strong global cues. While the 30-share BSE Sensex added 145.56 points or 0.18 per cent to start the session at 78,111.91, the Nifty opened flat with a drop of 4.35 points to 24,431.60. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 77,966.35 and the Nifty 50 at 24,435.95. However, the broader indices traded in the green in the early trading session. While the BSE Midcap Select Index was up by 10.22 points, the BSE Smallcap Select Index added 34.72 points, or 0.38 per cent, to trade in the green at 9,149.90. From the Sensex pack, Bajaj Finance, Indigo, Tech Mahindra, Bharti Airtel and Eternal were the gainers, with Bajaj Finance leading the pack by gaining 1.83 per cent in the early trade. On the other hand, M&M, Kotak Bank, Maruti, Titan and Power Grid were among the losers, with M&M falling over 1.29 per cent. In early trade, market breadth was positive, with 1,416 stocks advancing against 974 stocks declining on the NSE. 136 stocks remained unchanged.

"Overall, the market is likely to retain a cautiously positive undertone, aided by supportive global equity cues and softer expectations of an immediate Fed rate hike. However, elevated crude prices and continuing U.S.–Iran tensions remain potential headwinds for Indian equities. With volatility still contained, sector rotation and stock-specific buying may dominate, keeping the near-term setup range-bound to mildly bullish," said Hitesh Tailor, Technical Research Analyst at Choice Broking Private Limited.

What did Gift Nifty indicate?

Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a flat to negative start today as it opened with a drop of 50 points at 24,420.50, compared to the previous close of 24,471. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) turned sellers and offloaded equities worth Rs 1,002.50 crore on August 11, 2026. However, Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) turned buyers and purchased equities worth Rs 5,841.66 crore.

Asian Markets Today

Asian markets gained on Thursday following a rally on Wall Street, as inflation data came in as expected, dampening expectations of further near-term Federal Reserve rate hikes. Japan's Nikkei 225 was up by 1,202.94 points or 1.75 per cent to 68,727 at the time of writing the report. Similarly, Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 8.83 points or 0.03 per cent. South Korea's Kospi traded in the green with a gain of 256.57 points. Shanghai's SSE Composite index was in the green, up 16.47 points, or 0.42 per cent.

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