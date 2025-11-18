128% Return YTD: Defence stock in focus as company shares update on acquisition - Check details On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the counter started the trading session at Rs 280.05 against the previous close of Rs 278.85.

Shares of Apollo Micro Systems, a technology-driven firm operating in the aerospace, defence, and homeland security sectors, are in focus as the company has informed exchanges that its subsidiary, Apollo Defence Industries Private Limited, has successfully completed the acquisition of IDL Explosives Limited. The stock started the trading session in green at Rs 279.30 against the previous close of Rs 278.85, even as equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty declined in early trade. The stock gained further to touch the high of Rs 280.15. However, it pared early gains amid profit booking and touched the low of Rs 274.45. Last seen, the scrip was trading at Rs 275.25, with a loss of 1.29 per cent. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 9,180.48 crore.

On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the counter started the trading session at Rs 280.05 against the previous close of Rs 278.85. The 52-week high of the stock is Rs 354.70, hit on September 17, 2025, and the 52-week low is Rs 90.25.

100% purchase of IDL Explosives

The company has announced the completion of 100 per cent purchase of IDL Explosives Ltd. The acquisition was completed through a share transfer from GOCL Corporation Limited, which was until then the holding company of IDL Explosives. With the completion of this acquisition, IDL Explosives Limited has now become a subsidiary of Apollo Micro Systems.

IDL Explosives has manufacturing facilities in several locations, including Rourkela. With this strategic acquisition, Apollo Group is poised to rapidly expand its business in the defense explosives sector.

Share Price History

According to BSE Analytics, the stock has delivered a multibagger return of 2340 per cent in five years. While it has given a return of 1,036 per cent in three years, the stock has gained 195 per cent in one year. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has gained 128 per cent.

