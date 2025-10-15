120% return in 3 years: Smallcap stock zooms over 14% amid market rally - Details here Technically, the stock trades higher than the 5-day, 20-day and 50-day moving averages but lower than 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

Mumbai:

Shares of smallcap Tiger Logistics zoomed over 14 per cent on Wednesday, October 15, 2025, as equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty were trading higher in early trade, tracking a rally in Asian markets amid hopes of a US Federal Reserve rate cut later this month. The stock has gained after two days of consecutive falls. The scrip opened gap up with a gain of 2 per cent at Rs 43.40 against the previous close of Rs 42.55 on the BSE. Amid a spurt in volume by more than 23.29 times, the stock surged 114.22 per cent to touch the intraday high of Rs 48.60. Last seen, the stock was trading at Rs 46.78 with a gain of 9.94 per cent and the market cap of the company stood at Rs 495.64 crore.

On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the stock started the session at Rs 44.30 against the previous close of Rs 42.31 and touched an intraday high of Rs 48.50.

52-week high and low

The 52-week high of the stock is Rs 56.60, reached on September 18, 2025, and the 52-week low is Rs 41.50, touched on October 14, 2025.

Technically, the stock trades higher than the 5-day, 20-day and 50-day moving averages but lower than the 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

The stock's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is 40.11. For the uninitiated, a level above 70 is considered overbought or overvalued, and below 30 is defined as oversold or undervalued.

Signs MoU with Russia’s H2 Invest LLC

Earlier, the company signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Russia’s H2 Invest LLC, a Russian enterprise specialising in hydrogen technologies, to collaborate on the transportation and storage infrastructure for liquid hydrogen in India.

"This marks the inception of a first-of-its-kind joint initiative between an Indian logistics leader and an international hydrogen technology company, aimed at building the foundation for a robust hydrogen supply chain in India," the company said in an exchange filing.