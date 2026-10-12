12 October, 2026 Stock Market Updates: Sensex, Nifty open in green as rupee surges, Tata Steel among gainers

Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, started the session on a positive note as the Indian rupee opened strong against the US dollar on October 12. The rupee opened higher by 98 paise at 95.75 per dollar, compared with Friday’s close of 96.73. The 30-share BSE Sensex gained 298.99 points, or 0.41 per cent, to start the session at 72,771.32, while the Nifty gained 72.75 points to open at 22,593.20. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 72,472.33 and the Nifty 50 at 22,603.05. Similarly, the broader indices traded in green in the opening session. While the BSE Midcap Select Index shed 79.57 points, the BSE Smallcap Select Index gained 23.91 points or 0.27 per cent, to trade in the green at 8,978.72. In early trade, market breadth was positive, with 2,120 stocks advancing against 466 stocks declining on the NSE. 139 stocks remained unchanged.

What did Gift Nifty indicate?

Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, showed a positive start today, opening up 45.5 points to 22,648, up from the previous close of 22,602.50. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) remained sellers on Wednesday and offloaded equities worth Rs 3,568.90crore on October 9, 2026. However, Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) remained buyers and bought equities worth Rs 4,743.26 crore.

"Overall, the market setup appears mildly constructive at the open, supported by positive Gift Nifty cues and some relief from softer crude prices. However, the recovery may remain selective as persistent FII selling and upcoming inflation data could influence sentiment. Investors are likely to watch institutional activity and global developments before committing to a stronger directional view," said Deepesh Sarawagi, Technical Research Analyst at Choice Broking Private Limited.

Asian Markets Today

Asian shares remained volatile as investors braced for the earnings season amid volatile oil prices, driven by ongoing attacks on shipping and airports in the Gulf. Japan's Nikkei 225 was down 11.19 points, or 0.02 per cent, to 69,030.92 at the time of writing. However, Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 23.65 points or 0.10 per cent. South Korea's Kospi fell 184.87 or 2.79 per cent. Shanghai's SSE Composite index was up by 4.71 points or 0.12 per cent.