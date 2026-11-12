12 November, 2026 Stock Market Updates: Sensex drops 117 points, Nifty holds 25,200 amid mixed global cues

Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, opened in the red on November 12, 2026 amid mixed global cues as Nvidia shares plunged in after-hours trading amid reports that its board may oust CEO ​Jensen Huang. While the 30-share BSE Sensex fell 117.13 points or 0.14 per cent to start the session at 81,762.27, the Nifty shed 41.55 points to open at 25,213.50. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 81,879.40 and the Nifty 50 at 25,255.05. However, the broader indices traded in green in the opening session. While the BSE Midcap Select Index was up 38.23 points, the BSE Smallcap Select Index added 42.66 points or 0.47 per cent, to trade in the green at 81,762.27.

From the Sensex pack, Bajaj Finance, ITC, SBIN, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank were the gainers, with Bajaj Finance leading the pack, up 1.40 per cent in the early trade. Bajaj Finance shares are in focus because of a Rs 11,700 crore QIP. Meanwhile, Bharti Airtel, M&M, TCS, Hindustan Unilever and Infosys were among the losers, with Bharti Airtel down 1.52 per cent.

In early trade, market breadth was positive, with 2,037 stocks advancing against 772 stocks declining on the NSE. 82 stocks remained unchanged.

What did Gift Nifty indicate?

Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, showed a flat start today, opening down 10 points to 25,215.50 from the previous close of 25,225.50. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) remained buyers on Wednesday, i.e. on November 11, with equity purchases of Rs 12,563.33 crore. However, Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) remained sellers, offloading equities worth Rs 8,434.53 crore.

"The overall market structure remains positive, backed by strong FII participation and continued strength in banking stocks. However, elevated RSI levels and rejection from higher intraday levels suggest that volatility and selective profit booking may persist. With Gift Nifty indicating only modest gains, a sustained move beyond immediate resistance zones will be important for further upside," said Hitesh Tailor, Technical Research Analyst at Choice Broking.