12 August, 2026 Stock Market Updates: Sensex gains 109 points, Nifty flat, Godrej Consumer drops 10%

Mumbai:

Sensex, Nifty Today: Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, opened flat with a cautious undertone, as persistent uncertainty surrounding the US-Iran negotiations continues to weigh on investor sentiment. While the 30-share BSE Sensex added 109.08 points or 0.13 per cent to start the session at 78,263.33, the Nifty opened flat with a gain of only 0.75 points to open at 24,472.45. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 78,154.25 and the Nifty 50 at 24,471.70. However, the broader indices traded in the green in the early trading session. While the BSE Midcap Select Index was flat with a drop of only 0.36 points, the BSE Smallcap Select Index added 52.74 points or 0.58 per cent, to trade in the green at 9,167.53.

Asian Markets Today

Asian markets traded mixed on Wednesday, even as the US stock market slipped further from its records, while oil prices kept swinging amid uncertainty.