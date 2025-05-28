1184% return in 2 years: Infra stock gains in volatile after Q4 results The stock has given a multibagger return of 1184 per cent in two years and 223 per cent in one year. However, it has corrected 4.56 per cent so far this year.

Mumbai:

Shares of a small-cap infra company RDB Infrastructure and Power traded in green today even as the frontline indices traded in the range. The action in the stock comes as the company has announced its financial results for the March quarter. The stock opened in the red at Rs 48.70 on the BSE against the previous close of Rs 49.69. However, it rebounded to touch the intraday high of Rs 50.80. It ended the session at Rs 50.47, with a gain of 1.57 per cent from the previous close.

Quarterly Results

The company has reported a net profit after tax (PAT) from continuing operations at Rs 1.15 crore in the quarter under consideration. It had reported a loss of Rs 0.087 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

However, compared to Rs 1.73 crore profit reported by the small-cap company in the October-December 2024 period, the profit was lower on a quarter-on-quarter basis.

The company's revenues from operations in the March quarter are at Rs 20.34 crore, lower than Rs 36.50 crore posted in Q4FY24. On a sequential basis, too, the revenue from operations saw a decline as against Rs 24.18 crore reported in the previous quarter (Q3FY25).

Share Price History

The stock has given a multibagger return of 1184 per cent in two years and 223 per cent in one year. However, it has corrected 4.56 per cent so far this year.

Non-Agricultural Leasehold Land

Earlier, the company said in a filing that it has sold a non-agricultural leasehold land in Surat to Samprati Buildcon Private for a lumpsum consideration of Rs 60,00,00,000.

"The approved slump sale pertains to the sale of the Company’s non-agricultural leasehold land, admeasuring 10667.52 sq. mtrs, carved out from Final Plot No. 98, of Town Planning Scheme No.7 (Anjana), situated within the limits of Surat Municipal Corporation, Taluka Surat City, District Surat," the filing said.