11084% return in 3 years: Shares surge over 17% post positive financial results - Details here

Mumbai:

Shares of small-cap player Integrated Industries surged as much as 17 per cent in intra-day trade on Monday, August 18, 2025, hitting a high of Rs 23 after the company posted positive financial results. The action is trading in the green following three consecutive days of falls. The stock opened with a gain of over 9 per cent at Rs 21.35, compared to its previous close of Rs 19.54 on the BSE. The stock surged further amid a spurt in trading volume by more than 2.54 times to touch the intraday high of Rs 23. This represents a gain of over 17 per cent from the closing price of the last trading session. At the time of writing the story, around 10.25 lakh shares changed hands today. This is higher than the two-week average volume of 4.03 lakh.

Technically, the stock trades higher than the 5-day and 20-day moving averages but lower than the 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

Share Price History Of Stock

According to BSE Analytics, the stock has delivered a multibagger return of 11084 per cent in three years and 117 per cent in two years. However, it has corrected 47 per cent in one year and 27 per cent so far this year.

Quarterly Results Of The Company

The company reported strong Q1 results on August 14, 2025. It posted net sales of Rs 249.85 crore in the April-June quarter of the financial year 2025-26. This is a significant year-on-year growth of 78.29 per cent.

The company's profit after tax (PAT) reached Rs 19.69 crore, representing a 51.7 per cent year-on-year increase. The company's PAT in the same quarter a year ago was Rs 12.98 crore.

Share Market Today

Meanwhile, benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty surged in early trade amid big bang reforms in the GST regime ahead of Diwali.

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 1,021.93 points to 81,619.59 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty surged 322.2 points to 24,953.50.

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)