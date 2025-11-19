11 new expressways to be ready by 2029 in Uttar Pradesh- Check full details According to UPEIDA officials, the Detailed Project Report (DPR), land acquisition, construction, and completion timelines for all expressways have been finalised.

Noida:

The state of Uttar Pradesh, which is already home to the largest number of expressways in the country, is slated to take its road infrastructure to the next level. In a latest development, UP is planning to add 11 more expressways over the next four years. To be constructed and operated by the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA), these projects will give a boost to connectivity in the state, ensuring seamless travel between UP and adjoining states like Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Bihar.

Detailed project report finalised

Notably, travel from the western regions of the state to Purvanchal will also become smoother and less time-consuming. According to UPEIDA officials, the Detailed Project Report (DPR), land acquisition, construction, and completion timelines for all expressways have been finalised.

To break down the plan further, the state will be linked with the country's longest expressway network by 2026. In a significant development, the Agra-Lucknow Expressway will be connected to a new link expressway via Farrukhabad, with land acquisition likely to be completed by February 2026. The Chitrakoot Link Expressway is planned to be completed by August 2027. Additionally, the link expressway, which is being constructed on the outskirts of the capital, Lucknow, will connect the Agra-Lucknow and Purvanchal Expressways. The alignment of this project has been finalised, with land acquisition slated to begin by February.

Master Plan 2031 Phase-2

In a related development, earlier this year, the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) announced that the Uttar Pradesh government, led by CM Yogi Adityanath, gave its approval for the Master Plan 2031 Phase-2 for urban centres in Hathras, Aligarh, Mathura, and Agra areas along the 165 km Yamuna e-way, according to an HT report.

It is to be noted that the Master Plan-2031 Phase-2 proposal was initially introduced in 2012-13. However, it remained pending for over a decade until it got approval recently.