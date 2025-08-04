105% return in 3 years: Realty stock in focus post this update - Check Details According to BSE Analytics, the stock has given a multibagger return of 1,317 per cent in five years and 105 per cent in three years. However, it has corrected 12.45 per cent in one year.

Shares of EPC firm Man Infraconstruction, which has delivered a return of 105 per cent to its investors over the past three years, are in focus today. The BSE smallcap company, which is engaged in the business of civil construction, has a market cap of Rs 6,593.87. The stock is in focus today as the information available on the BSE shows that Berjis Minoo Desai, a non-executive non-independent director and chairman of MICL, has acquired 54,00,000 equity shares through the conversion of securities. The information available on the BSE website shows that, post this move, the equity shares held by him have increased to 56,97,775. With this, he now holds 1.48 per cent shares of the company.

Share Price Today

The stock opened in the red today at Rs 169.15 against the previous close of Rs 172.05 on the BSE. It fell further to touch the low of Rs 169, representing a dip of 1.77 per cent. The stock later rebounded to trade in the green and touched a high of Rs 172.25. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 171.50.

On the NSE, the stock opened at Rs 170.25 and touched the intraday high and low of Rs 172.36 and 168.99.

The stock has been losing for the last five days and has fallen 5.74 per cent in the period. Technically, it trades higher than the 100-day moving averages but lower than the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day and 200-day moving averages.

Share Price History

The stock has a 52-week high of Rs 262.80, hit on December 30, 2024. The 52-week low of the stock is Rs 135.10.

According to BSE Analytics, the stock has given a multibagger return of 1,317 per cent in five years and 105 per cent in three years. However, it has corrected 12.45 per cent in one year and 31.72 per cent so far this year.

Quarterly Results

The company reported over 50 per cent growth in consolidated net profit to Rs 97.15 crore in the quarter ended March 31, 2025. It had posted a net profit of Rs 64.65 crore in the January-March period of the preceding 2023-24 fiscal, the company said in an exchange filing.

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)