10452% return in 3 years: Stock gains over 12% even as market remains volatile

Mumbai:

Shares of FMCG company Integrated Industries gained over 12 per cent even as markets remained volatile on Monday, September 15, 2025. The action in the stock comes ahead of the scheduled general meeting later this month, i.e. on September 18, 2025. The counter has gained after two days of consecutive fall. The stock opened at Rs 18.65 on the BSE against the previous close of Rs 18.32. It later gained momentum amid a surge in volume, increasing by more than 2.55 times and reaching a high of Rs 20.89. This is a jump of 12.61 per cent from the closing price of the last trading session. Last seen, the counter held firmly in green at Rs 20.05, with a gain of 9.44 per cent. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 466.84 per cent.

Share Price History

According to BSE Analytics, the stock has given a multibagger return of 10452 per cent in three years. While it has gained just 38.47 per cent in two years, it has corrected 49.85 per cent in one year. On a year-to-date basis, the stock has gained 31.19 per cent.

Technically, the scrip trades higher than the 5-day and 20-day moving averages but lower than the 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

The 52-week high and low of the counter are Rs 44.94 and Rs 21.98, respectively.

It is to be noted that the company last year split the stock, and the face value of shares has been adjusted to Re 1 from Rs 10. Shares of the company started trading ex-split on October 1, 2024.

Share Market Today

Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty recorded marginal gains in early trade on Monday, but later faced highly volatile trends and were quoting flat amid profit-taking after a sharp rally last week.

Markets are awaiting the outcome of this week's US Federal Reserve policy meeting.

The 30-share BSE Sensex went up by 93.81 points to 81,998.51 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty edged higher by 24.45 points to 25,138.45. Later, the BSE benchmark quoted 10.06 points down at 81,904.31, and the Nifty traded 12.65 points lower at 25,099.90.

