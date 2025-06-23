102% return in 3 years: BSE smallCap stock gains even as market remains volatile The counter has given a multibagger return of 102.31 per cent in three years and 1,049 per cent in five years. However, it has corrected 20 per cent in one year and 35 per cent on a YTD (year-to-date) basis.

Mumbai:

Shares of BSE smallcap company Man Infraconstruction gained on Monday even as the market remained volatile. The counter started the session flat at Rs 160.55 but it gained to touch the high of Rs 162.55 on the BSE, a jump of 1.27 per cent from the previous close. Last seen, the counter was trading at Rs 161.75. On the BSE, the 52-week high of the counter is Rs 262.50 and the 52-week low is Rs 135.50. The market cap of the company is Rs 6,053.42 crore.

The counter has been gaining for the last two days and has risen 3.61 per cent in the period. Technically, the stock trades higher than the 50-day moving averages but lower than 5-day, 20-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

Share Price History

The counter has given a multibagger return of 102.31 per cent in three years and 1,049 per cent in five years. However, it has corrected 20 per cent in one year and 35 per cent on a YTD (year-to-date) basis.

Promoter Increases Stake

Meanwhile, the company has witnessed a change in the shareholding of its promoter, Mansi P Shah. According to the information available on the BSE, Shah has acquired 67,000 equity shares worth Rs 1,07,12,630.

With this, the total holdings have increased to 5,97,60,308 equity shares from the existing 5,96,93,308. Also, her stake in the company has now risen to 15.53 per cent.

Meanwhile, the company has incorporated a subsidiary entity in the name of 'MICL Shreepati August LLP' on June 19, 2025. The company plans to undertake real estate and related business activities through this subsidiary.

Q4 Results

Earlier, the company reported over 50 per cent growth in consolidated net profit to Rs 97.15 crore in the quarter ended March 31, 2025.

It had posted a net profit of Rs 64.65 crore in the January-March period of the preceding 2023-24 fiscal, the company said in an exchange filing.