102% return in 1 year: FMCG stock in focus post company declares financial results for Q3FY26

Diversified fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) company Elitecon International Ltd has reported its financial results for the third quarter of FY26. The company's standalone revenue from operations for the December quarter stood at Rs 502.72 crore, marking a 939 per cent increase compared to Rs 48.40 crore in the same quarter last year (Q3FY25). Total income also rose sharply to Rs 503.12 crore, reflecting a 927 per cent year-on-year increase.

Net Profit Rises 44 Per Cent

Despite the sharp increase in revenue, net profit recorded a relatively moderate rise. The company reported a net profit of Rs 95.3 million, about 44 per cent higher than Rs 66.2 million reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. However, basic earnings per share (EPS) declined significantly, falling from Rs 5.47 to Rs 0.06, a drop of about 98.9 per cent.

Nine-Month Performance Shows Strong Growth

According to the information shared, the company's standalone revenue stood at Rs 1,206.84 crore, compared to Rs 177.09 crore during the same period last year.

Net profit for the nine-month period surged to Rs 50.12 crore. This was Rs 19.99 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year. This reflects a strong year-on-year increase in both revenue and profitability.

Share price history

Meanwhile, shares of the company started the trading session in the red at Rs 51.79 against the previous close of Rs 52.36. It later fell nearly five per cent to hit the lower circuit of Rs 49.75. In between, it touched the high of Rs 53. Last seen, the market cap of the company stood at Rs 7,981.31 crore.

According to BSE Analytics, the stock has delivered a 102 per cent return in one year but has corrected 51.30 per cent on a year-to-date (YTD) basis.

Update on Sunbridge Agro Acquisition

The company recently provided an update on the reversal of its proposed acquisition of Sunbridge Agro Private Limited (SAPL).

In its filing, Elitecon International said it had entered into a share purchase agreement (SPA) on September 4, 2025, to acquire a controlling stake in SAPL. Under the agreement, the company paid for a 31.25 per cent stake using internal resources, and the shares were transferred to the company.

