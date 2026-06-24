100% return in three months: Defence stock on investors' radar as company shares update on warrants

Mumbai:

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty rebounded in early trade on Wednesday after falling sharply in the previous session, following softening crude oil prices and buying in blue-chips. Amid this, shares of Apollo Micro Systems Ltd., a defence and aerospace company, are on investors' radar today as the company, in its latest exchange filing, said that out of over 3.80 crore warrants issued on a preferential basis on June 2, 2025, some warrant holders have exercised the option to convert their warrants into equity shares.

Under this, Trikaya Wealth Advisors Pvt Ltd, Superstar Investments Private Limited and Reena Karwa deposited a total warrant exercise price of Rs 18.32 crore and submitted the necessary application forms.

Subsequently, the Securities Allotment Committee of the company approved the allotment of 21,43,095 equity shares (face value Rs 1 per share) on June 23, 2026.

Following this allotment, the issued and paid-up share capital of the company has increased to Rs 37.15 crore, divided into 37,15,99,512 equity shares.

Apollo Micro Systems Share Price

The company's stock was trading at Rs 398.75, down 1.99% or Rs 8.10 on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) at the time of writing the report.

Meanwhile, the BSE has placed the stock under the Short Term Additional Surveillance Measure Stage 1 (ST ASM-1) framework.

The stock's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is 46.44. For the uninitiated, a level above 70 is considered overbought or overvalued, and below 30 is defined as oversold or undervalued.

100% return in 3 months

According to BSE Analytics, this stock has doubled the money of investors by giving returns of more than 99 per cent in just three months.

Q4FY26 Results

The company, in its recent filing, said that revenue from operations in Q4FY26 increased by 26.87 per cent to Rs 205.22 crore as against Rs 161.76 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

The company's profit after tax (PAT) stood at Rs 37.44 crore, registering strong year-on-year growth of 161.64 per cent, up from Rs 14.31 crore in the same quarter last year.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)