100% Return In 2 Years: PSU stock under Rs 250 gains after securing Letter of Award from NTPC - Check details On NSE, the stocks started the session at Rs 233 against the previous close of Rs 228.13. It touched the intraday high of Rs 233.82 and the intraday low of Rs 230.66.

Mumbai:

Shares of state-owned NLC India Ltd gained on Monday, June 30, 2025, despite a muted start for the stock market. The counter opened with a gain of Rs 5.6 at 234.10 on the BSE against the previous close of Rs 228.50. The rise in the stock comes amid a spurt in volume by more than 1.06 times. At the time of writing the story, around 0.51 lakh shares had changed hands. This is higher than the two-week average volume of 0.48 lakh.

The 52-week high of the stock is Rs 311.64 and the 52-week low is Rs 185.85. The market cap of the company is Rs 31,961.97 crore.

On NSE, the stocks started the session at Rs 233 against the previous close of Rs 228.13. It touched the intraday high of Rs 233.82 and the intraday low of Rs 230.66.

What's Causing The Rally

The stock is in action as NLC India Ltd has received a Letter of Award from NTPC Ltd for the establishment of a 450 MW Inter-State Transmission System (ISTS) Connected Wind-Solar Hybrid Power project in Rajasthan.

According to the information shared with the exchanges, NLC India would set up the 450 ISTS-connected wind-solar power project, supply of hybrid power generated from the said project to NTPC Ltd for a period of 25 years under the Power Purchase Agreement (PPA).

"The project would be developed in Bikaner, Rajasthan for 300 MW and Bhuj, Gujarat for 150 MW," NLC India said in a press release on Sunday.

The scheduled commencement date for supplying power from the entire project shall be within 24 months from the effective date of the Power Purchase Agreement, it stated.

NLC India Share Price

The stock has given a multibagger return of 113 per cent in two years and a 262 per cent return in three years. The scrip has made investors richer by 400 per cent in five years. However, it has corrected over 3 per cent in one year. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, it has corrected over 4 per cent.