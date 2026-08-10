10 August, 2026 Stock Market Updates: Sensex flat, Nifty above 24,500 amid strong global cues

Mumbai:

Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, opened on a mildly positive note following strong global cues. While the 30-share BSE Sensex was flat with a gain of 2.42 points to start the session at 78,501.59, the Nifty gained 10.6 points to open at 24,581.25. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 78,499.17 and the Nifty 50 at 24,570.65. However, the broader indices traded in the red in the early trading session. While the BSE Midcap Select Index was down by 3.85 points, the BSE Smallcap Select Index fell 6.43 points or 0.07 per cent, to trade in the red at 9,059.65.

From the Sensex pack, Titan, ICICI Bank, HCL Tech, Infosys and SBIN were the gainers, with Titan leading the pack by gaining 1.01 per cent in the early trade. On the other hand, Bajaj Finance, Bharti Airtel, NTPC, UltraTech Cement and Indigo were among the losers, with Bajaj Finance being the top loser by falling over 1.01 per cent.

In early trade, market breadth was positive, with 1,455 stocks advancing against 1,182 stocks declining on the NSE. 135 stocks remained unchanged.

"The overall market setup remains cautiously positive, supported by a stable global backdrop, mildly positive Gift Nifty cues and improving risk appetite. However, with benchmark indices still facing supply at higher levels, consolidation may continue before a clear directional move emerges. Strong support at lower levels should limit downside pressure, while renewed participation in heavyweight stocks could help the market regain upward momentum during the session," said Hitesh Tailor, Technical Research Analyst at Choice Broking Private Limited.

What did Gift Nifty indicate?

Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a positive start today as it opened with a gain of 45 points at 24,686.50, compared to the previous close of 24,634.50. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were buyers and purchased equities worth Rs 480.24 crore on August 7, 2026. Similarly, Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) remained buyers and bought equities worth Rs 235.56 crore.

Asian Markets Today

Asian markets traded higher, following gains on Wall Street on Friday, as weaker-than-expected US jobs data eased concerns about a near-term Federal Reserve rate hike. Japan's Nikkei 225 gained 1,317.29 points or 2.01 per cent at 66,924 at the time of writing the report. Similarly, Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 157.97 points or 0.62 per cent. South Korea's Kospi traded in the green, gaining 43.21 points. Shanghai's SSE Composite index was in the green, up 7.87 points, or 0.20 per cent.