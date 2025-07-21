1,165% YTD Return: FMCG stock hits 52-week high as company plans to raise funds via QIP - Details The stock had closed at Rs 125 on the BSE in the last trading session. The market cap of the company is Rs 20.980 crore.

Mumbai:

Smallcap stock Elitecon International hit a fresh 52-week high on Monday, July 21, 2025, even as the stock market remained highly volatile in the early trade. The stock opened with a gain of 5 per cent today and started the trading session at Rs 131.25, also the upper circuit of the counter. The stock had closed at Rs 125 on the BSE in the last trading session. The market cap of the company is Rs 20.980 crore. The scrip has been gaining for the last 21 days and has risen 165.74 per cent in the period. Technically, it trades higher than the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

Company Plans To Raise Funds Via QIP

The company has informed the exchanges that its board of directors is set to convene on Friday, July 25, to discuss and approve the raising of capital by issuing equity shares via a Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP) valued at Rs 300 crores.

"Raising of funds by issue of Equity Shares through Qualified Institutions Placement (“QIP’) for an aggregate amount up to Rs.300,00,00,000/- (Rupees Three Hundred Crores) (inclusive of such premium or discount as may be fixed on such Equity Shares) subject to the receipt of approval of the Members of the Company and such other approval(s)/permission(s)/ consent(s)/ sanction(s) of any government/regulatory/ statutory authorities, as may be required," the company said in an exchange filing.

Share Price History

According to BSE Analytics, the stock has given a multibagger return of 1165.67 per cent so far this year. In six months, the counter has 881 per cent and 246 per cent in three months.

Market Remains Volatile

Meanwhile, equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty dropped in early trade on Monday. However, they rebounded amid buying in the blue-chip stocks ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank.

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 148.68 points to 81,609.05 in early trade despite a positive start. The 50-share NSE Nifty dropped 67.55 points to 24,900.85.

Later, both the benchmark indices bounced back and were trading in the green. The BSE benchmark quoted 181.30 points higher at 81,944.67, and the Nifty traded 36.75 points up at 25,009.10.