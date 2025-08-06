1:10 Stock Split: Shares of this automotive player in focus today - Check details Stock In Focus: The company has announced the acquisition of an additional 4.96 acres of land close to the Jewar Airport in Uttar Pradesh.

Mumbai:

Shares of steel and automotive player Pavna Industries are in focus today as the company has informed exchanges about several strategic developments, including a 1:10 stock split and the acquisition of land near Jewar Airport. The counter started today's trading session with a jump of over 16 per cent at Rs 460 on the BSE against the previous close of Rs 394.50. However, the stock later tumbled to touch the low of Rs 393.55. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 394.30, with a dip of 0.05 per cent from the closing price of the last trading session.

The 52-week high of the stock is Rs 759.55 and the 52-week low is Rs 295.20. The market cap of the company is Rs 550.17.

Acquires Additional 4.96 Acres Land Near Jewar Airport

The company has announced the acquisition of an additional 4.96 acres of land close to the Jewar Airport in Uttar Pradesh.

"This acquisition is a continuation of the Company’s earlier purchase of 4.64 acres in July 2025 and marks the next step in Pavna’s long-term strategy of capacity building and infrastructure development," the company said in an exchange filing.

This is the company's second land acquisition near Jewar Airport. With this, the company's combined land holding in the area stood at over 9.6 acres.

Share Price History

According to the BSE Analytics, the shares of the UP-based Pavna Group have given a positive return of 33.62 per cent in two years to its investors. However, it has corrected 9.40 per cent in one year and 17.91 per cent so far this year.

Forays Into EV Segment

Earlier, the company signed an agreement with EV player OLA Electric to supply auto components, marking an entry into the domestic EV sector.

As part of the pact, the company will provide auto components like ignition switches and latches to OLA Electric across its manufacturing plants in India from its manufacturing unit at Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh.