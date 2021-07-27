Follow us on Image Source : TATVACHINTAN.COM Tatva Chintan IPO allotment status declared, GMP indicates strong listing on July 29

Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem IPO allotment has been declared at Link Intime's official website - linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment

Bidders can check the status of their application by entering their PAN or Application Number or DP Client ID.

Tatva Chintan shares will be credited into the demat accounts of the successful bidders. The refund has been initiated to unsuccessful bidders.

Tatva Chintan shares will be listed on the BSE and NSE on Thursday (July 29). One IPO lot of Tatva Chintan comprising 13 shares was issued at Rs 14,079 (Rs 1,083 per share price).

Tatva Chintan GMP Today

Tatva Chintan shares in the grey market are commanding a strong premium. The GMP indicates that Tatva Chintan shares will have a bumper listing. Tatva Chintan GMP is constantly rising and currently trading at a premium of Rs 1,060 over the issue price.

Tatva Chintan is a specialty chemical manufacturing company. Its IPO received a massive investor response, getting subscribed a whopping 180.36 times. The IPO received bids for 58,83,08,396 shares against 32,61,882 shares on offer. Tatva Chintan was the second-best IPO so far this year in terms of investor demand. MTAR Technologies' IPO in March was subscribed 201 times.

Tatva Chintan is a Vadodara-based firm. It exports most of its products to over 25 countries, including the US, China, Germany, Japan, South Africa, and the UK.

