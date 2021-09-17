Sensex rallies 356 points to new record high of 59,550; Nifty nears 17750

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Sensex rallies 356 points to new record high of 59,550

Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were trading at fresh record high levels on Friday. While the BSE Sensex hit a historic high of 59,550, Nifty 50 hit 17,748 in the opening session.

ITC, Bajaj Finance, TCS, Bharti Airtel, SBI, HDFC, Titan Company, RIL top Sensex gainers. Tata Steel and Dr Reddy’s Laboratories were the only losers on the index.

All the indices were trading in green barring Nifty Media and Nifty Metal. Bank Nifty which represents the 12 most liquid and large capitalised stocks from the banking sector surged to cross the crucial 38,000-mark.

