Party Cruisers Limited IPO subscription opens today: Check price band, listing date and more

The IPO of Mumbai based Party Cruisers Limited opened on Monday for subscription. The issue will close on February 25.

The issue price of Rs 7.75 crore IPO is fixed at Rs 51. The market lot size is 2000 shares. A retail-individual investor can apply for up to 1 lots (2000 shares or Rs 102,000).

The basis of allotment will be fanlised on March 2. The shares will be credited to demat accounts on March 3.

The IPO of Party Cruisers Limited will be listed on March 5 at NSE SME.

Founded in 1994 by Zuzer Lucknowala and Rachana Lucknowala, Party Cruisers Limited has been focused on planning luxury celebrations in the country and worldwide. The company offers a range of event activities from pre-wedding to during wedding and post-wedding activities.

Party Cruisers Limited generates 75 per cent of the revenues from wedding management activities. The rest is contributed by event management activities.

