Heranba Industries IPO opens today: Check price band, grey market premium and more

Image Source : HERANBA INDUSTRIES WEBSITE HERANBA.CO.IN Heranba Industries IPO

Heranba IPO: The initial public offer (IPO) of Heranba Industries will open for subscription on Tuesday. The company aims to raise up to Rs 625 crore and the price band for the same has been fixed at Rs 626-627 per share. The issue will close on February 25.

Incorporated in 1992, Heranba Industries is a Gujarat-based crop protection chemicals manufacturer. It is one of the leading domestic producers of synthetic pyrethroids like cypermethrin, deltamethrin, lambda-cyhalothrin, etc. The company manufactures different types of pesticides including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, and other pest control products.

The company will raise the money through an Offer for Sale (OFS) of up to 90,15,000 equity shares.

The company said that it will use the funds raised through the IPO to finance its working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.

The Heranba Industries IPO market lot size is 23 shares which will cost Rs 14,421 at the upper band of the issue. A retail-individual investor can apply for up to 13 lots.

The IPO allotment of Heranba Industries will be fanalised on March 3. The shares of Heranba Industries will be credited to demat accounts on March 4.

The shares of Heranba Industries will be listed on NSE and BSE. The listing date is March 5.

Meanwhile, the grey market has given a thumbs up to the IPO of Heranba Industries. The GMP premium has surged to Rs 200-210 or 33 per cent.

Heranba Industries recorded revenues of Rs 967.90 crore and a profit after tax of Rs 97.75 crore in FY20. The company has three manufacturing plants and has over 9,400 dealers. It also exports to more than 60 countries.

Latest Business News