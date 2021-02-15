Fuel prices skyrocket: Petrol price hiked by 26 paise, diesel by 29 paise - Check revised rates

Monday, February 15, 2021
     
With skyrocketing fuel prices, the cost of petrol in Delhi is nearing Rs 90 per litre mark after an increase of Rs 0.26.

New Delhi Published on: February 15, 2021 11:11 IST
Image Source : AP

With skyrocketing fuel prices, the cost of petrol in Delhi is nearing Rs 90 per litre mark after an increase of Rs 0.26. Petrol rates closed in on record Rs 88.99 per litre while diesel now costs Rs 79.35 per litre, with an increase of Rs 0.29. 

Earlier, the petrol and diesel prices in the national capital were 88.73 and 79.06.

To show their protest against the continuous rise in the fuel prices, Odisha Congress workers observe a six-hour-long statewide bandh and stage 'rail roko' agitation in protest. Petrol and diesel at Rs 89.69 per litre and Rs 86.47 per litre respectively, today in Bhubaneswar.

Here is the list of today's petrol and diesel prices in the major cities:

City Petrol Price Diesel Price
New Delhi ₹ 88.99 ₹ 79.35
Kolkata ₹ 90.25 ₹ 82.94
Mumbai ₹ 95.46 ₹ 86.34
Chennai ₹ 91.19 ₹ 84.44
Gurgaon ₹ 86.66 ₹ 79.61
Noida ₹ 87.65 ₹ 79.72
Bangalore ₹ 91.97 ₹ 84.12
Bhubaneswar ₹ 89.86 ₹ 86.63
Chandigarh ₹ 85.64 ₹ 79.06
Hyderabad ₹ 92.53 ₹ 86.55
Jaipur ₹ 95.51 ₹ 87.76
Lucknow ₹ 87.64 ₹ 79.72
Patna ₹ 91.67 ₹ 84.84
Trivandrum ₹ 90.87 ₹ 85.30

