Silver falls by Rs 9,813 on MCX, gold down nearly 1% as US dollar strengthens | Check city-wise rates

Rates of precious metals in futures trade dipped on Thursday, January 8, 2026, amid a firm dollar and US job data. The gold February 5 contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) opened with a drop of Rs 13 at Rs 1,37,996 per 10 grams against the previous close of Rs 1,38,009. It dipped further to hit a low of Rs 1,36,704, a fall of Rs 1,305. Last seen, the precious metal futures were trading at Rs 1,36,726 with a fall of Rs 1,283 or 0.93 per cent.

On the MCX, the yellow metal futures for April 2026 were down by Rs 1,272 or 0.90 per cent to trade at Rs 1,40,700 per 10 grams in business turnover of 4,079 lots.

Silver Price On MCX

Similarly, the silver futures, maturing on March 5, 2025, started the session in the green. However, it fell to hit the low of Rs 2,40,792 per kg on the MCX against, representing a dip of Rs 9,813. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 2,42,000 with a fall of Rs 8,605 or 3.43 per cent.

Gold Price in the International Market

In the international market, the COMEX gold price was down by 0.75 per cent to approximately USD 4,429 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 11:15 am was USD 4,419.4 per ounce, down by USD 33.23 or 0.75 per cent.



Check Gold, Silver Prices In Major Cities

Gold price in Delhi

In Delhi, the 24-carat gold price was quoted at Rs 1,38,150 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the consumer would have to spend Rs 1,26,650 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, 24-carat gold was available at Rs 1,38,000 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold stood at Rs 1,26,500 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Kolkata

The 24-carat gold price in Kolkata today was Rs 1,38,000 per 10 grams, while the rate for 22-carat gold was Rs 1,27,850 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Chennai

In Chennai, the 24-carat gold was available for Rs 1,39,090 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 1,27,500 per 10 grams.

Silver prices in Delhi

The price of silver per kg in the national capital was Rs 2,52,000.

Silver price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, the consumer would have to pay Rs 2,52,000 per kg today to buy the precious metal.

Silver price in Kolkata

In Kolkata, the price of 1 kg of silver stood at Rs 2,52,000.

Silver price in Chennai

In Chennai, the price of precious metal stood at Rs 2,72,000 per kg.

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)