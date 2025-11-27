ITR refund still not credited? What's the reason behind delay and how can you get your money faster Generally, the delay in transactions is due to technical reasons. However, refunds are typically credited into the bank account within 15 to 30 days of processing.

New Delhi:

Many income taxpayers are facing a problem that, despite filing their Income Tax Return (ITR) on time, the status is being reflected as ‘Processed,’ with the refund yet to be credited to the account. If you are also facing a similar situation, you don’t need to worry; refunds get delayed despite the return having been processed, and this can be attributed to various reasons for this delay.

The following are the reasons why refunds get delayed:

If a user has filed incorrect bank details or IFSC code

Due to an occurrence of error in TDS or tax credits

Sometimes, refund is issued, but it takes 15 to 30 days to get credited into the bank account.

To deal with the issue of delay, users are advised to double-check bank information and Form 26AS details.

To be able to resolve the issue, the following steps can be adhered to:

Visit the Income Tax e-filing website and log in to it.

Navigate to the Refund/Demand Status section.

In case the refund is found to be processed, and no money is reflected, check your bank account number and IFSC code.

If the details are found to be correct, and money is not credited, you need to submit a Refund Reissue Request.

Upon the submission of the request, the refund will be reissued.

Another solution that taxpayers can explore is they take help from the National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL). If a user finds the RFD (Refund File Dispatch) code visible on the portal with money yet to be credited, NSDL (National Securities Depository Limited) or the bank branch can be contacted.

Generally, the delay in transactions is due to technical reasons. However, refunds are typically credited into the bank account within 15 to 30 days of processing.

The last date for filing ITR for Assessment Year 2025–26 was originally July 31, 2025. The government extended the deadline twice -first to September 15, and then by an additional day to September 16.

