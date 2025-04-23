Income Tax Return Filing: Now pay tax in just few clicks with 'e-Pay Tax' feature, full details here Income Tax Return Filing: According to the tax authority, this feature will let tax payers pay taxes without even logging in to the system. It will not require a username or passwords, according to the CBDT.

New Delhi:

ITR Filing: To make payment of tax hassle-free, the Income Tax Department has introduced the ‘e-Pay Tax’ feature on its official online portal. According to the tax department, this will facilitate the taxpayers by easing various processes. “Gone are the days of long queues at banks, tedious form-filling, and the looming anxiety of last-minute tax payments. The ‘e-Pay Tax’ feature introduced by the Department is an elegant, efficient, and hassle-free method to fulfil your tax obligations,” the Central Board of Direct Taxes’ statement added.

According to the tax authority, this feature will let taxpayers pay taxes without even logging in to the system. It will not require a username or passwords, according to the CBDT.

“This is more than just a tech upgrade. It reflects a shift in the way the government is choosing to engage with taxpayers, simplifying all the service touchpoints. It’s a small window into what digital governance should look like, marked by convenience, speed and simplicity,” the CBDT said in the statement.

Easy Steps To Use e-Pay Tax

Step 1: To pay taxes online, visit the official e-filing website i.e. https://www.incometax.gov.in/

Step 2: Click on the ‘e-Pay Tax’ option on the top left corner of the homepage.

Step 3: Taxpayers then need enter their PAN and mobile number and verify the OTP sent to them on their phone.

Step 4: Select the appropriate tax type, such as income tax or advance tax, and enter the relevant payment details, including any surcharge, interest, or penalties.

Step 5: After reviewing the information, click ‘Pay Now’ to complete the transaction.

Step 6: Taxpayers will receive an instant confirmation via SMS and email. There will be an option to download your payment receipt (Challan).

According to the tax department, the feature also encourages a culture of timely compliance by eliminating friction in the tax payment process. It brings tax administration closer to the citizen, especially for individuals and small businesses, offering a direct digital route for them, the tax authority said.