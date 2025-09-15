Live ITR filing extension 2025-26: More than 6.7 crore returns filed so far as deadline ends today ITR filing extension 2025-26: As of 12:00 PM today, the Income Tax Department reported that 6.7 crore ITRs have been filed. Of these, 6.03 crore returns have been verified, and more than 4 crore returns have already been processed.

New Delhi:

ITR filing extension 2025-26: As the deadline for filing Income Tax Returns (ITR) for the Assessment Year 2025–26 ends today, a large number of taxpayers are rushing to meet the cut-off. Despite widespread speculation on social media about a deadline extension to September 30, the Income Tax Department has officially clarified that the last date remains September 15.

Taxpayers who fail to file their returns on time will not only face penalties but will also lose out on several tax-related benefits.

As of 12:00 PM today, the Income Tax Department reported that 6.7 crore ITRs have been filed. Of these, 6.03 crore returns have been verified, and more than 4 crore returns have already been processed.