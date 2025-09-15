Advertisement
  ITR filing extension 2025-26: More than 6.7 crore returns filed so far as deadline ends today

  Live ITR filing extension 2025-26: More than 6.7 crore returns filed so far as deadline ends today

ITR filing extension 2025-26: As of 12:00 PM today, the Income Tax Department reported that 6.7 crore ITRs have been filed. Of these, 6.03 crore returns have been verified, and more than 4 crore returns have already been processed.

Taxpayers who fail to file their returns on time will not only face penalties but will also lose out on several tax-related benefits.
Edited By: Abhishek Sheoran
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

ITR filing extension 2025-26: As the deadline for filing Income Tax Returns (ITR) for the Assessment Year 2025–26 ends today, a large number of taxpayers are rushing to meet the cut-off. Despite widespread speculation on social media about a deadline extension to September 30, the Income Tax Department has officially clarified that the last date remains September 15.

As of 12:00 PM today, the Income Tax Department reported that 6.7 crore ITRs have been filed. Of these, 6.03 crore returns have been verified, and more than 4 crore returns have already been processed.

Live updates :ITR filing extension 2025-26 LIVE

  • 4:53 PM (IST)Sep 15, 2025
    Posted by Abhishek Sheoran

    ITR filing shows significant growth

    ITR filings have shown consistent growth over the years, reflecting rising compliance and widening of the tax base. For AY 2024-25, a record 7.28 crore ITRs were filed up to July 31, 2024, compared to 6.77 crore for AY 2023-24, registering a 7.5 per cent year-on-year growth.

  • 4:45 PM (IST)Sep 15, 2025
    Posted by Abhishek Sheoran

    Netizens seek extension amid frequent glitches

    People filing their ITR have sought extension in last date of the filing amid frequent technical glitches. 

     

  • 4:38 PM (IST)Sep 15, 2025
    Posted by Abhishek Sheoran

    How much time does it usually take to get an income tax refund?

    After filing and verifying the income tax return, the Income Tax Department generally starts processing the refund within 7 to 21 business days. On average, taxpayers can expect the refund to be credited to their bank account within approximately 4 to 5 weeks.

     

     

  • 4:34 PM (IST)Sep 15, 2025
    Posted by Abhishek Sheoran

    Who is required to pay Advance Tax?

    Advance tax is the payment of income tax in installments throughout the financial year, instead of paying a lump sum amount after the year ends. Any taxpayer whose total estimated tax liability exceeds Rs 10,000 during the year is required to pay advance tax. Since employers deduct Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) for salaried employees, they generally don’t need to pay advance tax unless they have additional sources of income beyond their salary.

     

  • 4:31 PM (IST)Sep 15, 2025
    Posted by Abhishek Sheoran

    Netizens flags glitches on e-filing portal

    Over the past few days, numerous chartered accountants and taxpayers have raised concerns on social media about technical issues on the Income Tax portal, particularly while attempting to make tax payments and download the Annual Information Statement (AIS).

     

  • 4:15 PM (IST)Sep 15, 2025
    Posted by Abhishek Sheoran

  • 4:14 PM (IST)Sep 15, 2025
    Posted by Abhishek Sheoran

    IT department establishes helpdesk to assist taxpayers

    To assist taxpayers for ITR filing, tax payment and other related services, the IT department’s helpdesk is functioning on a 24x7 basis and is providing support through calls, live chats, WebEx sessions & Twitter/X.

     

  • 4:11 PM (IST)Sep 15, 2025
    Posted by Abhishek Sheoran

    ITR Filing 2025: Documents required to file ITR

    To file your Income Tax Return (ITR), you need several important documents. These include Form 16 from your current employer and also from any previous employer if you changed jobs during the financial year. You'll also need Form 26AS and the Annual Information Statement (AIS) to verify tax credits and income details. Keep your PAN Card and Aadhaar Card ready, ensuring that the PAN-Aadhaar linkage is completed. Additionally, collect all relevant investment proofs, such as fixed deposit receipts, Public Provident Fund (PPF) deposit details, and capital gains Profit & Loss statements if you’ve sold any assets. If you are claiming deductions, you must have documents like the home loan interest certificate and insurance premium payment receipts to support your claims. Having these documents in order will ensure accurate and hassle-free filing of your ITR.

     

  • 4:07 PM (IST)Sep 15, 2025
    Posted by Abhishek Sheoran

    ITR filing deadline today: How much penalty will be levied on missing deadline?

    As per Income Tax regulations, a penalty of up to Rs 5,000 may be levied for filing a belated Income Tax Return (ITR). However, if your taxable income is below Rs 5 lakh, the penalty is reduced to Rs 1,000. In addition to this, interest charges under Sections 234A, 234B, and 234C will also apply for delays.

  • 4:02 PM (IST)Sep 15, 2025
    Posted by Abhishek Sheoran

    ITR Filing 2025: How to file Income Tax Return?

    Log in to the income tax portal using your user ID (PAN number) and password

    Go to the ITR filing section

    Select the assessment year

    Choose filing status

    Select the correct ITR form

    Review and confirm all the information

    Pay your tax dues and submit

    E-verify the return

  • 4:01 PM (IST)Sep 15, 2025
    Posted by Abhishek Sheoran

    Income tax department clears air on last date of ITR filing

    The Income Tax Department has refuted social media reports on the extension of the last date of ITR filing. The last date to file return remains September 15. 

