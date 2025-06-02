Income Tax Return: What is ITR-U, who should file it, penalty applicable and all you need to know Income Tax Return, ITR Filing: ITR-U offers a golden opportunity for taxpayers to rectify their tax affairs without waiting for a notice from the department.

New Delhi:

Income Tax Return, ITR Filing: The Income Tax Department of India introduced the concept of ITR-U (Updated Income Tax Return) to give taxpayers a second chance to file or rectify their returns. It’s a part of the government’s effort to promote voluntary tax compliance and reduce the burden of scrutiny and litigation.

What is ITR-U?

ITR-U stands for "Updated Income Tax Return". According to CA Ruchika Bhagat, MD, Neeraj Bhagat & Co it is filed using Form ITR-U under Section 139(8A) of the Income-tax Act, 1961.

It allows taxpayers to:

File a return for a financial year if they missed the original deadline

Add missed income or correct errors in the previously filed return

Comply with tax laws voluntarily and avoid legal action

Who Should File ITR-U?

Bhagat said that any taxpayer — individual, HUF, firm, company, or any other entity — can file ITR-U if:

They did not file the return within the original or belated deadline

They under-reported income or made a mistake in the earlier filed return

They want to correct omissions or inaccuracies in the previously filed return

They are not under scrutiny, survey, or search proceedings for that assessment year.

Important: You cannot file ITR-U:

To claim a refund

To reduce tax liability or declare losses

If a return is already under assessment or audit

When Can ITR-U Be Filed?

You can file ITR-U within 24 months from the end of the relevant assessment year.

For example:

For FY 2022–23 (AY 2023–24), ITR-U can be filed up to March 31, 2026.

For FY 2023–24 (AY 2024–25), ITR-U can be filed up to March 31, 2027.

For FY 2024–25 (AY 2025–26), ITR-U can be filed between April 1, 2026 to March 31, 2028.

Penalty & Additional Tax for Filing ITR-U (2025)

Filing an updated return comes with additional tax liabilities

1. If ITR-U is filed within 12 months from the end of the relevant assessment year:

Additional tax = 25% of the tax and interest payable.



2. If ITR-U is filed after 12 months but before 24 months:

Additional tax = 50% of the tax and interest payable.



3. Other Penalties:

Late filing fees under Section 234F may apply (Rs 1,000 to Rs 5,000).

Interest under Sections 234A, 234B, and 234C may also be applicable on unpaid taxes