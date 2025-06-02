Income Tax Return: What is ITR-U, who should file it, penalty applicable and all you need to know

Income Tax Return, ITR Filing: The Income Tax Department of India introduced the concept of ITR-U (Updated Income Tax Return) to give taxpayers a second chance to file or rectify their returns. It’s a part of the government’s effort to promote voluntary tax compliance and reduce the burden of scrutiny and litigation.
What is ITR-U?
ITR-U stands for "Updated Income Tax Return". According to CA Ruchika Bhagat, MD, Neeraj Bhagat & Co it is filed using Form ITR-U under Section 139(8A) of the Income-tax Act, 1961.
It allows taxpayers to:
- File a return for a financial year if they missed the original deadline
- Add missed income or correct errors in the previously filed return
- Comply with tax laws voluntarily and avoid legal action
Who Should File ITR-U?
Bhagat said that any taxpayer — individual, HUF, firm, company, or any other entity — can file ITR-U if:
- They did not file the return within the original or belated deadline
- They under-reported income or made a mistake in the earlier filed return
- They want to correct omissions or inaccuracies in the previously filed return
- They are not under scrutiny, survey, or search proceedings for that assessment year.
Important: You cannot file ITR-U:
- To claim a refund
- To reduce tax liability or declare losses
- If a return is already under assessment or audit
When Can ITR-U Be Filed?
You can file ITR-U within 24 months from the end of the relevant assessment year.
For example:
For FY 2022–23 (AY 2023–24), ITR-U can be filed up to March 31, 2026.
For FY 2023–24 (AY 2024–25), ITR-U can be filed up to March 31, 2027.
For FY 2024–25 (AY 2025–26), ITR-U can be filed between April 1, 2026 to March 31, 2028.
Penalty & Additional Tax for Filing ITR-U (2025)
Filing an updated return comes with additional tax liabilities
1. If ITR-U is filed within 12 months from the end of the relevant assessment year:
Additional tax = 25% of the tax and interest payable.
2. If ITR-U is filed after 12 months but before 24 months:
Additional tax = 50% of the tax and interest payable.
3. Other Penalties:
Late filing fees under Section 234F may apply (Rs 1,000 to Rs 5,000).
Interest under Sections 234A, 234B, and 234C may also be applicable on unpaid taxes