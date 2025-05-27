Income Tax Return: CBDT extends ITR filing deadline, check details here Income Tax Return Filing Last Date 2025: According to the Ministry of Finance, the move is aimed at ensuring a smoother and more accurate filing experience for everyone.

New Delhi:

Income Tax Return Filing Last Date 2025: The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has decided to extend the due date for filing Income Tax Returns (ITRs) for the assessment year 2025–26. As a result, the new due date for filing of ITRs will be September 15, 2025 instead of July 31, 2025.

According to the Ministry of Finance, the move is aimed at ensuring a smoother and more accurate filing experience for everyone.

Individuals and entities, who do not need to get their accounts audited, are required to file income tax returns (ITR) by July 31.

In a statement, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said in view of the extensive changes introduced in the notified ITRs, and considering the time required for system readiness and rollout of ITR utilities for AY 2025-26, the due date for filing returns has been extended.

Earlier, the Income Tax department has notified ITR-U which will allow taxpayers to file updated returns for 4 years from the end of the relevant assessment year (AY).

The Finance Act, 2025, had extended the time period for filing updated returns (ITR-U) to 48 months from 24 months from the end of the relevant AY.

For ITR-U filed within 12 months and 24 months of the end of the relevant AY, 25 per cent and 50 per cent additional tax respectively, have to be paid.

For ITR-U filed within 36 months and 48 months, 60 per cent and 70 per cent additional tax will have to be paid by a taxpayer.

In the last 3 years, about 90 lakh such returns were filed. Rs 8,500 crore additional revenues were garnered.

"To facilitate a smooth and convenient filing experience for taxpayers, it has been decided that the due date for filing ITR, originally due on July 31, is extended to September 15, 2025," the CBDT said.