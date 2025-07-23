Income Tax 2025: Essential documents to download before filing your return Taxpayers get a comprehensive view of information displayed in Form 26AS through Annual Information Statement (AIS). Notably, taxpayers can also share their valuable feedback on information displayed in AIS.

New Delhi:

Filing income tax is a process that needs proper caution and attention, and any minute mistake may make the process ineffective. This is the reason why taxpayers are suggested to cross-check the details given on key documents to ensure that the wrong information is not entered. These details, given on key documents, can be downloaded from the income tax portal (form 26AS) and are provided by the employer (form 16).

Following are the key documents that should be checked properly:

Form 26AS: This contains the consolidated Annual Information Statement for the entire financial year. It also includes Tax Collected at Source (TCS), Tax Deducted at Source (TDS), self-assessment tax, advance tax, as well as the regular assessment tax which is deposited apart from the refund received during a year. Taxpayers may also get other details, including details of tax deducted on sale of immovable property under section 194 IA, specified financial transactions (SFT), information related to demand and refund, as well as information related to pending and completed proceedings.

Annual Information Statement (AIS): Taxpayers get a comprehensive view of information displayed in Form 26AS through this. Notably, taxpayers can also share their valuable feedback on information displayed in AIS. The AIS shows both the reported value as well as the modified value under each section, including SFT, TDS, and others.

Form 16: This acts as proof of tax being deposited by the employer at the source with tax authorities, i.e. TDS. It serves as a TDS certificate, which is issued by an employer to an employee.

In case a mismatch is found in the TDS details, the taxpayer needs to inform the employer or deductor responsible for deducting TDS from their income. After that, the employer or deductor must then file a revised TDS return to correct the discrepancy.

In case there is any other mismatch in tax credit information provided in your Income Tax Return (ITR), you can explore the following options:

• If you have not received an intimation under Section 143(1), you may file a revised return to correct the details.

• If you have already received an intimation under Section 143(1), you should file a request for rectification to address the mismatch.