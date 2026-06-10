Hexagon Nutrition IPO Allotment Status: Step-by-step guide to check status online and latest GMP

Mumbai:

The initial public offering of Hexagon Nutrition Ltd received a good response from investors and got subscribed 53.68 times on the third and last day of bidding on Tuesday. According to data available on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the Rs 139-crore IPO attracted bids for 1,15,96,08,897 shares against 2,16,02,008 shares on offer. The category for non-institutional investors fetched 161.49 times subscription. The retail quota was booked 26.85 times, while the portion reserved for the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 19.77 times. Shares of the company are tentatively scheduled to be listed on the stock exchanges on June 12.

Ahead of this, all eyes are on allotment status, which is expected to be finalised today. Here's a step-by-step guide to check the allotment status of Hexagon Nutrition IPO:

Hexagon Nutrition Technologies IPO Allotment on NSE

Step 1: Visit the official website of the NSE allotment status page or click here https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids

Step 2: Select ‘Equity and SME IPO bids’

Step 3: Choose ‘Hexagon Nutrition’ in Select Symbol

Step 4: Enter your PAN and Application Number

Step 5: Click on Submit.

The allotment status of the Hexagon Nutrition IPO will be displayed on the screen.

Hexagon Nutrition allotment status on BSE: Step-by-step guide

Step 1: Visit the official BSE website or click the direct link: bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx.

Step 2: Select 'Equity' under 'Issue Type'

Step 3: Select 'Issue Name' (Hexagon Nutrition IPO in this case).

Step 4: Provide all details, like the application number or PAN, to proceed further.

Step 5: Click 'submit'.

The status of your Hexagon Nutrition IPO allotment will appear on the screen.

Hexagon Nutrition IPO Allotment Status on Kfin Technologies

Step 1: Visit the official website of Kfin Technologies or click this link: https://kosmic.kfintech.com/ipostatus/.

Step 2: Select 'Hexagon Nutrition' in the company dropdown menu.

Step 3: Bidders then have to provide details like PAN, application number, or account details

Step 4: Click on the 'Search' option

The status of your Hexagon Nutrition IPO application will appear on the screen.

Hexagon Nutrition IPO GMP Today

According to Investorgain, Hexagon Nutrition unlisted shares are trading at a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 3. Considering the upper price band of Rs 45, the company's shares are expected to list at around Rs 48, reflecting a grey market premium of 6.67 per cent.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)