Thursday, July 30, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Business
  4. Income
  5. FY'19 income tax return filing deadline extended till September 30

FY'19 income tax return filing deadline extended till September 30

The government on Wednesday extended the deadline for filing income tax returns for 2018-19 fiscal by two months till September 30.

PTI PTI
New Delhi Published on: July 29, 2020 23:54 IST
FY'19 income tax return filing deadline extended till September 30
Image Source : FILE

FY'19 income tax return filing deadline extended till September 30

The government on Wednesday extended the deadline for filing income tax returns for 2018-19 fiscal by two months till September 30.

"In view of the constraints due to the Covid pandemic & to further ease compliances for taxpayers, CBDT extends the due date for filing of Income Tax Returns for FY 2018-19 (AY 2019-20) from 31st July, 2020 to 30th September, 2020,” the Income Tax Department said in a tweet.

This is the third extension given by the government for taxpayers to file both original and revised tax returns for 2018-19 fiscal.

In March, the due date was extended from March 31 to June 30. Later in June, it was again extended by a month till July 31.

Latest Business News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X